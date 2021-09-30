Marion County to begin mask mandate on Monday

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — All students and staff must wear masks on Marion County school grounds beginning Monday.

The district announced the requirement just after a ruling from the United States District Court decided South Carolina can’t enforce its ban on mask mandates in schools.

Schools now have the right to choose if they want to mandate masks or not, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

Visitors are also required to wear a mask while on district property.

“The face covering requirement is consistent with the district’s practice of following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) regarding mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in schools when not prevented by state or federal law,” the district released in a statement.

Staff members must wear a face covering while on district property or conducting business on behalf of the districts. All students will wear face coverings while on district property, on district transportation, or while attending a school-related activity.

Exceptions for wearing a face-covering may include, but are not limited to, the following activities:

– Mealtimes

– Outdoor activities where students can maintain a physical distance of a least six feet, if students are not socially distanced, masks are required

– Administration of medication

For details, please visit www.marion.k12.sc.us#MCSDSafe

Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have appealed a judge’s decision that blocked South Carolina from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates.