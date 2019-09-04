Breaking News Alert
Dorian now a category 2 storm, located 100 miles off the Florida Coast
Marion County to open shelter at 6 p.m. Wed; pickup points listed

News
(Photo: Highlands County Board of County Commissioners)

Marion County will open a shelter at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Marion High School.

Residents should bring blankets and their medications. No pets are allowed in the shelter.

Pickup points and times of departure to the shelter throughout the county are listed below:

  • Sellers Town Hall: Bus will arrive at 6 p.m. and depart at 7 p.m.
  • Nichols Town Hall: Bus will arrive at 6 p.m. and depart at 6:30 p.m.
  • City of Mullins Fire Depart: Bus will arrive at 6:45 p.m. and depart at 7:17 p.m.
  • Saffold Building in Brittons Neck: Bus will arrive at 6 p.m. and depart at 7 p.m.
  • Housing Authority Office: Bus will arrive at 6 p.m. and depart at 6:30 p.m.
  • Grice’s Recreation, Greene St.: Bus will arrive at 6:45 p.m. and depart at 7:15 p.m.

