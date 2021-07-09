Marion County to receive nearly $5M to improve aging water system

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — MARCO Rural Water Company Inc. will receive a $4.9 million investment to help improve the county’s water system.

The investment will be used to construct a backup elevated water storage tank, backup water supply well and a backup water treatment facility. It will also be used to install new water lines.

Marion County’s water system was installed in the 1970s, and its water source comes from ten groundwater wells which are pumped daily to provide water for the system.

The system has six elevated storage tanks, but the wells are experiencing significant reductions in pumping capacity. Following the proposed improvements, the water system will have a new backup to the aging tank, a new backup water supply well and water treatment facility, improving system flows in the southern portion of the system.

The investment comes as part of a $9.5 million investment from the USDA for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in South Carolina.

USDA is financing the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to help eliminate outdated pipes and service lines to safeguard public health and safety in rural communities. They will help improve rural infrastructure for 250,000 residents and businesses.

The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage. The program serves households and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.

To learn more about these and other resources for rural areas, contact a USDA Rural Development state office.