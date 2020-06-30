Marion County to require masks in county-owned buildings

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that anyone who visits any Marion County-owned building must wear a face mask.

Beginning Monday, masks are required inside county-owned buildings and if the building houses county employees, you will also have your temperature screen prior to being allowed entrance.

