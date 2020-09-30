Marion Cpl. to be honored with induction into Hall of Fame after 2019 death while on duty

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion law enforcement official who was killed in the line of duty in 2019, is being given a Line of Duty Death Induction Ceremony into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Corporal Michael Shawn Latu was was posthumously promoted to Corporal by the Marion County Sheriffs Office following a one vehicle collision on Dec. 17, 2019 that killed him while he was responding to a call.

Highway Patrol said the 34-year-old’s car was traveling east on Highway 76 when it hit a pillar on the Highway 501 overpass, according to previous reporting. Latu was on his way to help another deputy in Mullins with an incident involving a foot chase when the wreck happened.

Latu was the MCSO 2018 Deputy of the Year and 2018 Patrolman of the Year. His career started in November 2012 as a 911 dispatch operator for Marion County and he joined the sheriff’s office in January 2015.

