MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion County deputies are seeking assistance in identifying two suspects in a string of store burglaries along Highway 501 in the last week.

Two of these burglaries happened during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Deputies say the photos do not show faces, but there are several things that may help identify them such as the red gloves/tennis shoes or camouflaged hood.

If you have any information regarding these individuals please call 843-423-8399.