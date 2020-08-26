Marion man charged with criminal sexual conduct with acminor

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence deputies arrested a Marion man and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested Kolin Bullard, 21, on July 14 after they say he committed sexual acts with a 13-year-old female on June 25 at a motel located on Lucas Street in Florence

Bullard was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

