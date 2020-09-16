Marion man charged with indecent exposure, attempted escape

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and attempted escape after deputies say they tried to stop him from exposing himself on Highway 76.

Travis Draper, 27, also was cited for being under the influence as a pedestrian on a highway. Deputies say when they tried to stop Draper from walking on Highway 76 in Marion with his “front and rear private area showing,” he appeared to be under the influence.

Draper attempted to escape arrest by running into the highway and causing one vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies said they were concerned about Draper’s safety and the safety of the public, so they immobilized him with a stun gun.

Deputies said they found a syringe with a dark substance inside his jeans. As a result, he also was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given bond totaling $5,465.