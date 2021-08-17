Marion man found hiding in loft, charged with 3 counts of armed robbery involving firearms

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Police arrested and charged a Marion man with three counts of armed robbery involving the theft of an AR-15 assault rifle and other firearms.

Tyrel Brantley, 21, was arrested and charged on Aug. 5 with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. The charges stem from a report of stolen firearms on March 28 at the Rosewood Area / Grices Recreation Center.

A man told Marion police he was robbed by three other men at about 2 a.m. while visiting friends. He said the three men approached his vehicle with guns drawn at him. He said one of the suspects took from him a tan and black American tactic AR-15 rifle and a black Glock 10mm caliber handgun, according to the report.

The victim said later he received messages from the suspects saying he could have the firearms back if he brought them $1,500, according to the report. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he called the police, according to his statement.

Since he believed the suspects, the victim withdrew $1,500 from the atm machine and met them in Marion to get his firearms back, only to be robbed again, the report says.

Police charged Tyrel Brantley on Aug. 4 in connection with the incident. They found him at a home in Marion after receiving an anonymous tip that he was staying in a wooden shed, police said.

Raheem Brantley

When police entered the shed, they said Raheem Brantley was also there and lied to them repeatedly about whether Tyrel Brantley was in the shed. They eventually found Tyrel hiding in one of the lofts.

Police retrieved the firearms “as well as any other firearms that have been used or stolen on 3/28/2021 by Mr. Tyrel Brantley” from the shed.

Raheem Brantley, 18, was charged with interfering, hindering officers during an arrest and released on a $3,000 bond.

Tyrel Brantley remains in jail on multiple charges.