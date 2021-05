CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Marion man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug possession involving heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit solicitor.

Elijah Christopher Davis, 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Robert Bonds.

Judge Bonds sentenced Davis to 12 years in prison, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.