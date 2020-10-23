Marion man sentenced to 6 years for distribution of crack cocaine

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion man has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

From 2017 to 2019, Kevin Davis, 46, was involved in a conspiracy to distribute crack in Marion County, according to United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr.

On three separate occasions in 2019, Davis sold crack to a confidential informant working for law enforcement in Marion, McCoy said.

On June 25, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at Davis’s residence in Marion during which they recovered more crack, cash, and digital scales used to weigh drugs, according to authorities.

Davis was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Marion County Combined Drug Unit.

