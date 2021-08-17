Marion man told police he was shot 3 times by a man who asked what he was doing

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Police have charged a man they say shot another man in Marion three times after walking up to him and asking him what he was doing.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim at an apartment building on Jones Avenue in Marion at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 2. Police said they found the victim, holding his left side and bleeding.

The victim had been shot and left a blood trail from the kitchen to the living room, according to the report. After asking the man to be seated, police found two holes in his chest and another small hole in his left side.

The victim told police he was outside urinating when another man walked up to him and asked him what he was doing, according to the report. The victim said he told the man he was “peeing” and the man began to shoot at him.

Cornelius Bacchus, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident. He remains in jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.