Marion native, DJ Rowell, gives back to community with toy drop-off at area children’s hospitals

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The DJ Rowell Foundation partnered with 3 major local hospitals to provide each long-term stay child a little bit of joy during the holidays.

The Foundation partnered with Ronald McDonald House of Greenville, McLeod Children’s Hospital of Florence and the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Drop off began at 9 a.m. at McLeod Children’s Hospital.

They donated roughly 200 bags to children in the three different hospitals, 20 of which went to McLeod Children’s Hospital. A native of South Carolina, the Foundation’s founder DJ Rowell has a very strong connection to his hometown of Marion.

“Inside the bags are teddy bears and presents and all the wonderful things that you could ever think about; coloring books, things to keep them busy and just to know that somebody’s thinking about them,” Rowell said. “How how much more of a Christmas joy and magic can you get that? “

Rowell Graduated from Marion High School in 2011 and created the foundation to give back to the community that poured into him. He is the leading man in his first feature film Christmas in Carolina.

For more information on the DJ Rowell Foundation, you can visit their website here.

