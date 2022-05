MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police Department officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Officers were sent to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorties say there is no threat to public at this time, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

