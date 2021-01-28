Marion student wins McNair scholarship from Francis Marion University

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Ronisha Genwright has been awarded the Robert E. McNair Scholarship from Francis Marion University.

“We are so excited and happy for Ronisha,” said Mullins High School Principal Mr. Michael Stone. “This is a great accomplishment and a reward for her hard work and dedication.



Stone said Ronisha “exudes integrity and a willingness to help others.”

Ronisha is a member of the first cohort class of the Marion County School District’s Early College Program, housed at Mullins High School. This program allows students to earn a 2-year degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College as well as earn their high school diploma at the same time. Stone added.”

The Governor Robert E. McNair Scholarship Program is a privately funded scholarship program designed to prepare a rising generation of leaders to make a difference in their communities and instill a lifelong commitment to public service.

The first class of McNair Scholars began at Francis Marion University in August 2009. The scholarship is awarded to two to three students each year. Students being awarded this honor will be give free tuition, fees and room and board for four years of study, a book allowance each semester, the opportunity to travel and study abroad, admission to Francis Marion Honors program among other privileges and opportunities. To qualify for the opportunity, a student must be a South Carolina resident graduating in the top 30% of their class with an SAT score at or above 1160 or a 24 or higher ACT score and display a dedication to public service.