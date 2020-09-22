Market Common theater temporarily closes until further notice

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand 14 Movie Theater at Market Common will be temporarily closed until further notice.

The theater belongs to a small, family-run regional chain of theaters. In a statement on the chain’s website they said they would remain closed until they thought the movies would bring in guests.

“We have made a difficult decision to temporarily close all open Stone Theatres locations and postpone any re-openings until we have a meaningful and sustainable schedule of new and exciting movies that our guests want to enjoy on the big screen,” the statement said. “We are carefully watching the scheduling of new films from the studios and anticipate a re-opening as early as November 2020.”

The company continued to say in the statement that they would continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and adhere to local and state mandates, as well as work to provide an interesting choice of movies.

“While we remain closed, we will be working hard to convince our studio partners to move scheduled releases up and provide an awesome slate of films we can show,” the statement said. “We will continue to push them for highly anticipated releases in November, such as the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” and Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow.”

