Marlboro Co. School District sending out about 1,900 lunches a day

Marlboro County School District is sending 24 buses out five days a week to deliver an average of 1,900 lunches a day.

The district has been serving lunches to students since March 16. “Our cafeteria workers, bus drivers, administrators and volunteers have been assisting daily in this effort,” said Connie S. Anderson, director of communications. “Our custodians and maintenance workers are busy cleaning and sanitizing the buildings.”

Teachers are working through Google Classroom to send information and assignments to students. This started March 16 for grades 3 to 12. Younger students picked up packets, with two weeks of work, from their schools March 16 and 17.

“We live by our logo #345… 3 words – I love you. 4 words – I care about you. – 5 words – I am here for you,” Anderson said.