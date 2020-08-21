Marlboro County High School sports cancelled temporarily after coach tests positive for COVID-19

MARLBORO, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County High School sports practices have been cancelled temporarily after a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said the school is handling the situation with caution.

“We have discussed our protocols with healthcare professionals and we have advised the high school principal, Coach, and staff accordingly,” McCord said. “This information was communicated to all families as best possible.”

