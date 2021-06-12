Marlboro County man arrested on several charges after standoff with deputies

WALLACE, S.C. (WBTW) – Marlboro County deputies arrested a man on several charges, including kidnapping and assault, following a ‘prolonged standoff’.

Adam Boone is 42 years old and from Wallace.

According to deputies, witnesses saw Boone assault his elderly mother and threaten to kill her if she left the home. Witnesses say he was armed during the incident.

Deputies say another family member attempted to intervene and was also assaulted. After a struggle over the firearm, which resulted in shots fired inside the home, both victims were able to get out of the home.

Boone barricaded himself in the home and threatened to kill law enforcement officers, according to the MCSO.

Boone was eventually taken into custody with no further injury.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home where several firearms were seized

Boone is charged with Kidnapping, two counts of Assault & Battery 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, Malicious Injury to Personal Property and Unlawful Communication.

His first court appearance is Sunday June 13th. Count on News13 for updates.