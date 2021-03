BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are conducting an operation at a home in Bennettsville Wednesday night.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 that the department is on Wise Court, at a known gambling house.

He says deputies have seized drugs, weapons and machines. He also says three people have been detained.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. More information is expected to be released later.

