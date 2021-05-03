Marlboro County School District quarantines 120 students after COVID-19 outbreak at elementary school

MARLBORO CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Two teachers and 19 students at an elementary school in Marlboro County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

Marlboro County School District has placed 120 students at Blenheim Elementary Middle School under quarantine after the positive tests, according to Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord.

The quarantine was recommended by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The students will be quarantined for 10 days.

McCord said it is important for all students and teachers to continue to wear masks.