Marlboro County School District

2016-2017: There were seven total students suspended for five or more days for making threats. Four students were suspended for five days due to making threats of violence to their peers and staff. One student received a recommendation for expulsion for the act of threatening violence. One student received a recommendation for expulsion for recording a bomb threat. Additionally, one student was recommended for expulsion for communicating to their classmate that they were going to shoot them.

2017-2018: There were 16 total students suspended for five or more days for making threats. There were nine students who were suspended for making violent threats, four for making threats related to shooting, and three suspended for making threats against the school. Across the district ten students were suspended for five days for making threats. Additionally, 11 students were recommended for expulsion as a result of making threats.

2018-2019: There were 11 students who were suspended for making threats. Three of the students received five suspension days. Three students were suspended for making violent threats to their peers or staff. No students were recommended for expulsion for the school year.

8/2019 – 10/2/19: There has only been one student who has been suspended for making a threat and that student was suspended for five days. The threat was to another student.