Marlboro County school named National Beta School of Merit

BLENHEIM, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District announced that one of the schools in the district, Blenheim Middle School of Discovery is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit.

The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta Club to all eligible grades on their campus. The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders.”

To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

“Junior Beta Club is one of the few prestigious organizations that students from all grade levels within our school get to participate in,” The school’s Junior Beta Club Sponsors said. “It helps build community and school pride through academic achievement, leadership, and service.”