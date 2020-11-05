Marlboro County Schools awards ‘essential worker stipend’ to all full-time, part-time workers

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – At Monday’s Marlboro County School Board meeting, Dr. Gregory A. McCord asked the Board to award all full-time workers a $1000 Essential Worker Stipend, according to the district’s Facebook page.

McCord also asked that all part-time workers receive a $500 Essential Worker Stipend. The goal of the stipend is to acknowledge all the hard-working staff in MCSD.

“Having to overcome anxieties and fears to serve our students and community is no small task,” McCord said.

The board voted to approve the recommendation and echoed the sentiments of McCord. Employees should expect to receive these stipends on the November 20 check.

The district said in their post, “This is a small token of appreciation to let our staff know that we value them, and we care enough to say thank you with words and action!”

