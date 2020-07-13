Marlboro County Schools to discuss school reopening options at Monday meeting

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Board of Education is set to discuss possible options for reopening schools at a school board meeting Monday.
The school board will discuss what plans they have for safely getting kids back in school, and weather they plan to return to in-person learning.
The meeting will take place at at 5 p.m. at Marlboro County High School library in Bennettsville.
