Marlboro County Schools to return to hybrid learning

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County school district will return to a hybrid learning model starting Monday, the district announced Tuesday.

“When we closed our schools last month, we did so with the understanding that we would follow the data and counsel of our medical experts,” the district said in a statement. “All students not enrolled in our district’s virtual academy will return to a two-day a week schedule.”

The updated student schedules can be found on the district’s website as well as in all student school and Schoology accounts, according to the school.

“We will continue to do our best in keeping all students and staff safe at all times and we ask for your support and patience while doing so,” the district said.

