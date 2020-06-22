Marlboro man wanted for shooting incident turns himself into police

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Detectives have arrested a man for two counts of attempted murder for a shooting incident that occurred on June 19 in Bennettsville.

Calvonta Zimmerman, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday for a shooting incident that happened near Woodrow Street and North Everette Street.

Zimmerman is accused of firing numerous shots into an occupied moving motor vehicle striking the vehicle several times.

Detectives say they believe that this is an ongoing feud over rival rap songs.

LATEST HEADLINES: