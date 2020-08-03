MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County School District is helping prepare their students for the upcoming school year by hosting a Back to School Drive Thru.
Parents started lining up behind Marlboro County High School at 7:50 a.m. for the 9 – 11 a.m. event.
Students and parents remained in their vehicles while volunteers brought their free supplies to them. Every student received at least one face mask, along with a bookbag filled with supplies.
There were approximately 1800 students who came through to receive their supplies.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Marlboro Schools gives free school supplies to 1.8K Students
- VIDEO: updates from the region as Isaias approaches
- A look at MB weather conditions as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Isaias; Stimulus negotiations continue
- Group offers $5K for information on Trump sticker on bear