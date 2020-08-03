Marlboro Schools gives free school supplies to 1.8K Students

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County School District is helping prepare their students for the upcoming school year by hosting a Back to School Drive Thru.

Parents started lining up behind Marlboro County High School at 7:50 a.m. for the 9 – 11 a.m. event.

Students and parents remained in their vehicles while volunteers brought their free supplies to them. Every student received at least one face mask, along with a bookbag filled with supplies.

There were approximately 1800 students who came through to receive their supplies.

