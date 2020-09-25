Marlboro vs. Manning: Friday night football game postponed due to inclement weather

MARLBORO, SC (WBTW) – Due to inclement weather, the Friday night football game between Marlboro and Manning has been rescheduled.

The game will be postponed until Saturday at 1 p.m. in Manning to avoid the threat of severe weather.

