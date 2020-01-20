Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events across the News13 area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – As part of Grand Strand Freedom Week, the MLK Drum Major Awards and breakfast will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade kicks off along Ocean Boulevard at noon Monday.

The NAACP will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Baptist Church off Darlington Street in Florence. This event is free and open to the public.

Hundreds of people are expected at the SC State Capitol Monday morning for the annual “King Day at the Dome” march and rally, which is hosted by the SC NAACP. There will be an observance on the statehouse steps just after 10 a.m. Monday.

