Marvel unveils new titles, release dates and footage from several films

(NEXSTAR) – The Marvel universe will continue to expand after not releasing any films in 2020 because of the pandemic. The entertainment giant released a new trailer Monday showcasing many upcoming projects, including new footage, titles, and release dates.

The video opens with the voice of the late Stan Lee saying, “I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family,” as scenes from previous Marvel films play.

“That man next to you; he’s your brother. That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory,” says Lee.

The video then shows a movie theater erupting in cheers during pivotal scenes in Avengers: Endgame.

New clips from several upcoming movies are shown, including Black Widow and Shang-Chi, along with the first footage from Eternals. Those three films, along with Spider Man: No Way Home will be released in 2021.

The long trailer also confirms the official titles for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, as well as the release dates for Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The new release schedule:

2021

Black Widow: July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021

2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022

The Marvels: November 11, 2022

2023

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: May 5, 2023