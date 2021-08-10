Maryland man drowns in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland man drowned Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

34-year-old Wilber Guerra was pulled from the ocean near 39th Avenue North at about 1:45 p.m., Willard said. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died at 2:30 p.m.

Be the first to get breaking news alerts by downloading the free News13 mobile app!
Click here to download on iOS >>>
Click here to download on Android >>>

Guerra was visiting with his family from Maryland, according to Willard. His death has been ruled asphyxiation due to drowning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories