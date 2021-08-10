Maryland man drowns in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland man drowned Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

34-year-old Wilber Guerra was pulled from the ocean near 39th Avenue North at about 1:45 p.m., Willard said. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died at 2:30 p.m.

Guerra was visiting with his family from Maryland, according to Willard. His death has been ruled asphyxiation due to drowning.