Mass gathering racing event in Robeson County postponed

Robeson County, NC (WBTW) – Races were held on June 5-6 at a dragway in Rowland, NC, that drew crowds of over 4,000 people; significantly violating Gov. Cooper’s order limiting gatherings to 25 people or less.

According to the Robeson County Attorney’s office, crowd sizes at 710 Dragway were determined to be too large and that it put potential spreading of COVID-19 at risk.

An “Order of Abatement of Imminent Hazard” was signed by Bill Smith, Robeson County health director, and was then served to the dragway owner. Once served, the owner and race promoter immediately postponed the races.

