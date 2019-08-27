Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Mattel reveals two new Barbies

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mattel unveiled two new Barbies yesterday on Women’s equality day.

Rosa Parks and Sally ride are the newest additions to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Rosa Parks was an American activist during the civil rights movement. She is best known for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

Sally Ride is the first woman, and also the youngest American, to travel into space.

The Inspiring Women Series recognizes strong and inspiring women in history who took risks and paved the way for other girls.

Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, and Katherine Johnson are also a part of the series.

The series originally debuted in March 2018, just ahead of International Women’s Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: