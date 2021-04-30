Mayor Bethune extends Myrtle Beach state of emergency through May 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach will be under a state of emergency a little longer after Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the COVID-19 Civil Emergency Declaration through May 31.

Mayor Bethune said the city has seen improvement in the number of cases of COVID-19, thanks to many people getting vaccinated; however, the number of cases is still enough to take safety precautions.

“This declaration serves as a reminder that we must remain vigilant with our health and safety protocols if we are to overcome COVID-19,” the City of Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post.

The city continues to urge people to wear masks when social distancing is not an option, or when in indoor public spaces with people you are not related to, according to the post.

Many businesses in the city still require masks to worn when inside, as well as all government buildings. The state of emergency is set to expire May 31 unless extended or cancelled before that date.