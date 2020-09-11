Mayor of Loris declares Sept. 11 Patriot Day within the city

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The mayor of Loris signed a proclamation on Friday, Proclaiming September 11, Patriots Day within the city.

The proclamation was signed to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on November 11, 2001.

“May we all remember the lives lost and those that work desperately to protect our great country from those types of future attacks,” the city said in a Facebook post. “As we remember this tragedy, let us remember that UNITY and restore the TOGETHERNESS in these trying times. God Bless the USA.”

