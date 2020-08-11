MB grants special events permit to Mini Marathon, Coastal 5K

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – special events permits have been granted to the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon and Coastal 5K on October 17-19.

The events will be allowed to be run as along as social distancing and safety precautions are followed, according to city council.

The events must also have staggering start times and no “big finish” with food or congregating.

Councilman John Krajc said racing events allow for distancing and can be done safely.

