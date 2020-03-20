MBPD, CCUPD increase patrols on beach amid coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has teamed up with the Coastal Carolina University Police Department to encourage social distancing on the city’s beaches amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor of Myrtle Beach, Brenda Bethune says this comes after the city received some complaints about large crowds on the beach.

“We want people to go to the beach if that’s where they want to go to get fresh air. It’s a wide open space, but we want people to do so safely and that means practicing the social guidelines,” Mayor Bethune said.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and other local law enforcement agencies to help disperse crowds on the state’s beaches on Friday.

Some visitors and locals were already practicing social distancing without guidance from police.

“We thought if we find a space and we’re at least 10 feet from the next group, that will help us distance ourselves from everyone else.” Robyn Maron, who was on the beach said.

“As long as you’re spread out you should be able to enjoy a nice day outside,” Liam Zevgolis, another beach goer said.

Myrtle Beach and CCU officers will continue patrolling busy areas of the beach, like 65th Ave. North to encourage social distancing.

Some people on the beach agreed the increased patrols will help keep people safer.

“I think (the police) are just doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and if you don’t like it, don’t come to the beach in a big group and be close together,” Zevgolis said.

“I think the police being out here just helps to remind us this is bigger than all of us,” Maron said.

Horry County police began patrolling the county’s beaches following the Gov. McMaster’s order on Friday.