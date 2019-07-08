MBPD investigating “forcible rape” according to incident report

Police in Myrtle Beach are investigating a forcible rape reported over the weekend.

That’s according to an incident report filed by police on Saturday. The victim told police they were sexually assaulted on the beach sometime between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It happened in the 3,000 block of North Ocean Boulevard. The incident report lists the crime as a “sex offense – forcible rape.”

There are NO suspects listed on the incident report. The report also says police in Myrtle Beach are looking into what happened