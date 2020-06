MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police need your help identifying a person of interest in several vehicle break-ins at the Bay View Hotel Parking garage on June 5.

If you know who this person is, MBPD asks that you please come forward and contact them at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Please reference report number 20-008395.