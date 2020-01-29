MBPD: Neighborhood watch groups growing, upcoming meetings set

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over the next few weeks the Myrtle Beach Police Department will meet with neighborhood watch groups.

While it may be easy to protect your own home, police say when neighbors look out for each other it makes all the difference.

“It’s so important that the neighbors invest their time and themselves into their neighborhood. Bring that into the community watch meeting. Discuss with us concerns that you have. Discuss those with your neighbors, because it is your neighborhood,” said Corporal Tom Vest, MBPD spokesperson.

30 watch groups are established in the city, serving as eyes and ears. Vest says the program is growing.

“We have great participation in our program. Some of them are smaller than others, but it really depends on the neighborhood,” said Vest.

At meetings, police are able to teach communities about crime trends and neighborhood-specific concerns.

“An example of that is when we had several break-ins to cars here in the Market Common neighborhood. We brought that up at the community watch meeting to encourage the community to lock your doors, secure your valuables,” said Vest.

Greg Prevot lives in the city and says he recently caught two people trying to get into his locked car. Prevot says he alerted his neighbors so that they wouldn’t fall victim to a crime.

“Communication is definitely key. Once people try to come and see what’s going on in your home and things like that at least they’re aware that they’re being watched. It’s a huge help,” said Prevot.

Police say members of watch groups share useful information with the department.

“If you are interested in committing a crime in our city, just know our neighborhood will stand up for themselves and reach out to us,” said Vest.

MBPD invites members of each watch group to join upcoming meetings:

The Avenues Neighborhood Watch – 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway

• The Golden Mile Neighborhood Watch – 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway

• Old Pine Lakes Neighborhood Watch – 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway

• Ramsey Acres Neighborhood Watch – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Highway 15

The department says if your neighborhood is interested in becoming part of the watch group program to call Officer Stephani James at 843-918-1806.