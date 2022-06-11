MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday was the third day of the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Officers warned people to be extra cautious when crossing N. Kings Highway and 9th Avenue. That is where the entrance of the Carolina Country Music Festival is. The pick up area was off of 9th avenue. Master Corporal Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said the traffic can get heavy at night.

“We’ve got thousands and tens of thousands of people trying to get across the road safely. When you’re crossing the road, wait for officers to help direct you. We need everybody to work together to stay safe,” said Master Corporal Tom Best.

Cones were set up to block off certain roads downtown. Signs directed people where to go and warned them about heavy traffic. Parking was hard to find in the late afternoon, but one parking attendant, Douglas Lhamln, said the lot he works at wasn’t as busy as past years.

“It’s rather slow, be honest. I mean, in the years past with the country concert, it’s been full at nighttime that picks up a little bit,” said Douglas Lhamln.

Another parking attendant told News 13, off camera, that the parking and traffic flow caused some concern for business owners downtown due to the overflow of people.

A visitor, Diana Glenn, said she saw the crowd grow.

“Well, when we got here, it was okay. But now it’s busy. It’s really really busy,” said Diana Glenn.