McCall Farms to add 140 new jobs in Florence County with $50M investment

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – McCall Farms will expand its existing operations in Florence County with a $50-million investment that’s expected to create 140 new jobs.

The expansion of the company on Irby Street in Effingham will allow it to increase productivity for existing lines and to also install new lines. The new facility is expected to be online by the second quarter of 2020.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $1.2 million Set-Aside grant to Florence County to assist with costs related to the project.

“The continuing success of McCall Farms shows the strength and promise of South Carolina agribusiness,” said S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weather. “This family business supports farmers and other workers throughout the Southeast, and puts Certified South Carolina food on South Carolina tables.”

The family-owned company grows its products on 2,000 acres of family farmland in Effingham, S.C., with an additional 25,000 acres contracted throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. It manufactures Margaret Holmes, Glory Foods, Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts, Bruce’s Yams, Allens, Allens Popeye, Veg-All and Princella.

“Our business has grown significantly over the last few years, and we have never been more appreciative of our employees and the customers who support us,” said McCall Farms Co-Owner Woody Swink. “We are proud to call South Carolina home, as our state provides an excellent business environment and our community has a dedicated workforce.”

Those interested in joining the McCall Farms team can call the company between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.mccallfarms.com/.