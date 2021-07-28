McCormick issues recall of seasoning products for possible salmonella risk

(WBTW) — McCormick & Company has issued a voluntary recall of 3 products after a possible contamination with Salmonella.

The recall is for McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, the company announced Tuesday.

The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by FDA during routine testing. This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption.

Those who purchased the products do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, they are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container.

You can contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.