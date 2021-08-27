McDonald Elementary in Georgetown shifting to temporary virtual learning due to COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – McDonald Elementary in Georgetown is temporarily moving to virtual learning beginning Monday.

The Georgetown County School District said the decision is in consultation with the Department of Health and Environmental Control and State Department of Education amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Temporary virtual learning will begin on Monday, August 30th. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7, following the Labor Day holiday.

“Currently in our county and state, COVID-19 is causing illness in both young children and adults. Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact among our students and staff at McDonald Elementary,” the district said Friday. “Increased numbers of COVID positive and quarantined employees have made it difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation.”

Students will use district-provided Chromebooks to complete synchronous and asynchronous assignments during the virtual learning period.

McDonald Elementary administrators will provide families with additional details about accessing assignments, engaging in virtual lessons and foodservice pickup schedules while students are in temporary virtual learning.