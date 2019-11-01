(CNN) – Business Insider reports McDonald’s plans to add a new chicken option to its nationwide breakfast menu next year.
About half of McDonald’s US locations already have one or two breakfast items featuring chicken.
But Business Insider claims it has seen leaked internal documents that indicate a new chicken dish will appear on McDonald’s breakfast menus across the country in January.
No word on what it might be.
McDonald’s has test-marketed several chicken items recently, both on its breakfast and regular menus.
Wendy’s plans to launch a breakfast menu early next year, which will include a chicken breakfast sandwich.
Some industry watchers say the focus on chicken is a nod to the popularity of Chick-fil-a, and also Popeye’s, which recently debuted a wildly successful new chicken sandwich.
Latest Headlines
- McDonald’s breakfast menu may soon include chicken option
- Who vandalized the Habitat for Humanity in Florence? Police release photo
- Person uninjured after car rolls on its side near Carolina Forest High School
- 4 charged after drugs, guns seized in Horry County
- Murder rate in SC reaches 5-year high, SLED’s 2018 crime report says