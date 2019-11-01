McDonald’s breakfast menu may soon include chicken option

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) – Business Insider reports McDonald’s plans to add a new chicken option to its nationwide breakfast menu next year.

About half of McDonald’s US locations already have one or two breakfast items featuring chicken.

But Business Insider claims it has seen leaked internal documents that indicate a new chicken dish will appear on McDonald’s breakfast menus across the country in January.

No word on what it might be.

McDonald’s has test-marketed several chicken items recently, both on its breakfast and regular menus.

Wendy’s plans to launch a breakfast menu early next year, which will include a chicken breakfast sandwich.

Some industry watchers say the focus on chicken is a nod to the popularity of Chick-fil-a, and also Popeye’s, which recently debuted a wildly successful new chicken sandwich.



