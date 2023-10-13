TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The current interim town administrator in Timmonsville said Friday he has accepted an offer to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Thomas McFadden is a familiar face in the community. Before taking over as town administrator on an interim basis earlier this year after the retirement of Mary Bines Robinson, McFadden served as the town’s police chief since December 2020. He gave up that position to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

McFadden has also coached high school football in Timmonsville.

Timmonsville Town Council is scheduled to meet in special session at 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote on his appointment to the job.