McLeod Children’s hospital hosted a back-to-school bash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod children’s hospital hosted their first back to school bash Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of children and parents were in attendance enjoying music, face painting, food truck and even health education.

Organizers tell News 13 they decided to set up this event for students to be happy and healthy by connecting them with resources children might need during school hours.

Vendors set up their booths to talk to parents and kids about different sicknesses, anti-bullying and prep them before the first bell rings on August 19.

“Meeting the faces first responders , police, SRO’s in the school, resources that you have in the community not just in the hospital, like Olivia said they know that there’s people and programs in place to provide assistance throughout the year,” said health career coordinator, Matthew Peake.

