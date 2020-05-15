McLeod doctor to be a grand marshal for Darlington race

Dr. Marwan Elya, medical director of McLeod intensivists, is being honored with more than 35 other healthcare heroes from around the country as grand marshals during The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Dr. Elya is representing NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney.

Sam Turbeville, Director of McLeod Pastoral Services, is also offering the invocation

prior to the race.



The NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington follows the launch of The Real Heroes Project,

a collaboration with 14 sports leagues including NASCAR, to recognize the medical

professionals who are serving on the front lines during the fight against COVID-19.



NASCAR, Fox Sports, and the race teams came up with the idea to have the name of

an individual healthcare worker battling the COVID-19 pandemic replace the driver’s name above the door on each car.

In addition to the healthcare heroes being honored on the cars, they will also serve

as grand marshals for The Real Heroes 400 and simultaneously appear in a live stream to give the command for the drivers to start their engines for the race.



A Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, Dr. Elya is closely involved with the management of critically ill patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care units along with nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and others.



Dr. Elya says he has been comforted and inspired by the dedication of all

medical teams at McLeod meeting the challenge of this recent national pandemic.

“Teamwork, compassion and quality has been essential in this journey to provide excellent care. I am grateful for this daily commitment on behalf of all of our patients at McLeod and privileged to be part of this high calling in service to others.”



The McLeod Health Trauma Team will also be on site for The Real Heroes 400

staffing the track’s Infield Care Center. This medical partnership between McLeod and the Darlington Raceway extends back for more than 35 years.