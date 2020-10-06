McLeod Health finds new way to raise money for local breast cancer patients

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This year McLeod Health was forced to cancel it’s annual breast cancer health fair and tennis match fundraiser because of the pandemic.

Still wanting to make a difference to local breast cancer patients, the facility reached out to a local restaurant owner Jeff Martini, about hosting a Dine-Out for Breast Cancer fundraiser and he couldn’t resist.

“McLeod came to us and said, ‘Hey! We’re interested in doing something for breast cancer – are you interested in doing something with your restaurants?’ I said ‘I love it because my wife is a 5-year survivor with breast cancer, as well,” Jeff explained.

Jeff and his wife Amy are both owners of Midtown Bistro and Bar 19 Twelve. During Amy’s battle with breast cancer, Jeff stood by her side every step of the way.

Amy was diagnosed in November of 2015. Three months later, doctors at McLeod Health performed a double mastectomy. Jeff who describes his wife as a trooper said breast cancer runs in his wife’s family. He’s grateful she survived.

“It was a long journey,” Jeff explained. “A lot of chemo. It was a hard time, but she’s cool. She gets checked every 3 months and so far so good.”

Check-ups at the doctor’s office and running two restaurants in North Myrtle Beach have kept the couple busy. Jeff hopes things will be even busier this month for the Dine-Out for Breast Cancer fundraiser.

A ticket for the cause will get you two meals, at either restaurant, paired with a glass of wine. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to breast cancer patients at McLeod Health Loris Seacoast.

Radiologists there told News13, they saw an uptick in cancelations during the initial coronavirus outbreak. Since then, the facility has extended it’s hours and spread out appointments to prevent waiting rooms from being crowded.

Trying to catch up on several canceled appointments, McLeod Health radiologist, Dr. Noel Phipps, said now isn’t the time to put off getting screened.

“I think it’s critical that you catch it as early as possible because you want to be able to give as many options as you can,” Dr. Phipps explained.

According to Dr. Phipps, women should start getting mammograms at the age 35. If breast cancer runs in your family though, you should get screened 10 years before that family member was diagnosed.

Women 40 and up should have mammogram appointments once a year.

Studies show, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death from cancer in women. The American Cancer Society estimates over 40,000 women will die from breast cancer alone this year.

Common signs of breast cancer to look out for are lumps found in the breast, which may go unnoticed without a proper screening.

McLeod Health recently received a 3-D mammography unit that better examines breast tissue by each layer. Dr. Phipps explained how self-exams around your monthly cycle are important, but shouldn’t replace taking a trip to the doctor.

“We want to catch things as early as possible – as small as we can on a black and white image,” he said. “As opposed to when they become – where the patient can feel it. Just – early detection. Just be aware of your own body and let us help you.”

The American Cancer Society reports show there are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the nation. Many who are still being treated.

